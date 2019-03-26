In response to a letter published March 19 in The Post and Courier that stated 1) Rep. Ilhan Omar stated “the obvious” that American supporters of Israel have a dual allegiance; 2) the American embassy was moved to Jerusalem for no purpose other than to please Jews; and 3) Israel settlements in occupied territories are illegal under the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949. I offer the following comments.
Rep. Omar isn't just a critic of Israel. Claims that Israel uses money to bend others to its will, or that its American supporters "push for allegiance to a foreign country," repackage falsehoods commonly used against Jews for centuries. Those who support Israel should not have to face allegations that their sympathies have been purchased, or their brains hijacked, or their loyalties divided. Shared beliefs do not mean shared allegiances. As the criticism of Omar mounts, it becomes that much easier for her to seem like the victim of a smear campaign, rather than the instigator of a smear. The secret of anti-Semitism has always rested, in part, on creating the perception that the anti-Semite is, in fact, the victim of the Jews and their allies.
It appears that Rep. Omar does not like Israel. However, Israel is the only country in its region that embraces the sorts of values the Democratic Party claims to champion. When was the last time there was a gay-pride parade in Ramallah, a women's rights march in Gaza, or an opposition press in Tehran? America is a free country, and Omar is within her rights to think what she will about Israel or any other state.
There's rarely a social or reputational penalty for publicly criticizing Israeli policies today. It's ubiquitous on college campuses and commonplace in editorial pages.
Rep. Omar has repeatedly made clear that her framework for understanding the U.S.-Israel relationship is deeply embedded in notions of allegiance and even dual loyalties, rather than shared interests.
She and her supporters are likely unaware of the violent history behind the dual-loyalty canard she invokes - that Jews are untrustworthy and have foreign loyalties superseding their domestic ones. Throughout Jewish history, the belief that Jews harbor a dual-loyalty has resulted in state-sanctioned oppression and produced deadly violence against Jews. Already in the Book of Exodus, Pharaoh tells the Egyptians to enslave the Jews, for "in the event of war they may join our enemies in fighting against us." Shared beliefs do not impute dual allegiances.
As to the settlements violating the Fourth Geneva Convention, that Convention referred to areas occupied by an aggressor. Israel was attacked and not the aggressor. The settlements were the subject of the Oslo accords. Israel agreed not to build any new settlements. She has maintained that she hasn’t and that the new buildings are additions to existing settlements. Be that as it may, the Palestinians have not abided by any of their promises.
Israel did cede the Gaza strip to Hamas, forcibly evicting those living on the land. Hamas then built arsenals and platforms upon which to bombard Israel.
