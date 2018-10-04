In response to the Sept. 30 Post and Courier story “Fate of planet might already be sealed, government report says.” The president has taken a position that climate change is mostly a hoax, and now a draft environmental impact statement by the Highway Traffic Safety Administration states that a global temperature increase of 7 degrees by the end of the century is inevitable. There is no contradiction here.
Climate change dismissal and climate change hopelessness are both arguments against taking action to eliminate fossil fuel use by mid-century. Though absolutely necessary, such action is opposed by the coal and petroleum interests that have the ear of the Trump administration.
Charts shown at the Charleston Sustainability Advisory Committee meeting last week show that a 7-degree increase would cause the sea level in Charleston to rise 6 or 7 feet by 2100. This is not to mention widespread dislocation and immense hardship for billions of people worldwide.
Is a 7-degree increase inevitable? There are many unknowns related to political will, institutional capabilities and increasing our understanding of ocean and atmospheric systems. We will always be working with incomplete information. However, technologies for transitioning to a global, non-fossil-fuel energy economy are rapidly scaling up and dropping in cost.
The draft environment impact statement was an argument against higher vehicle fuel economy standards because U.S. standards alone will have only a small influence on global temperatures. A global solution will, of course, require thousands of changes in every country, affecting industry, agriculture, consumption, etc. Higher fuel economy standards are a relatively easy part, and good for the United States. The last time U.S. automakers ignored fuel economy, Japanese manufactures stepped in. This time, it might be electric cars from China.
The most effective change will come from putting a price on the carbon content of fossil fuels, reflecting their true environmental cost. A carbon tax would reduce fossil fuel use in electricity generation, property management and industrial processes, as well as in vehicles, and hasten the transition to a clean energy economy.
On Sept. 26 in Columbia, renewable energy executives and Republican legislators met for a panel discussion on transitioning South Carolina’s electrical infrastructure toward independent solar energy providers and other clean energy sources. Gov. Henry McMaster then joined the meeting to proclaim Clean Energy Week. There was no hopelessness at the event. Instead, there was commitment, creative thinking and a willingness to embrace change. These are what will save our civilization and way of life for our grandchildren.
