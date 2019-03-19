The irony of the recent college admissions scandal is tremendous. Dozens of people were implicated for cheating to get their kids into colleges they might not have gotten into on their own merits.
Reportedly, the crimes included bribery, misrepresenting athletic skills and experience, and lying about ethnicity to take advantage of affirmative-action programs. The man alleged to have facilitated all this could get 15-19 years in prison under sentencing guidelines, and that sounds fair to me.
Another story broke recently about someone who apparently lied about her ethnicity to get into certain colleges. Her “sentence” turned out to be a seat in the U.S. Senate and a shot at the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. Perhaps the greatest irony is that she now offers one of the loudest voices for slave reparations.
Reparations are a notion on intellectual par with some of her ideas about breaking up the nation’s most successful companies.
As a conservative-leaning libertarian, I rarely quote Joe Biden, but he once said of reparations, “I feel responsible for ... the sins of my own generation. I’ll be (darned) if I feel responsible to pay for what happened 300 years ago.” He may have to eat those words to get today’s Democrats behind him.
Frank Conway
Smythe Street
Daniel Island