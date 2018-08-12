If readers have been watching what is happening in Iran, it is apparent that the regime is about to topple. It should be noted that most of the protesters are under 35. They are educated and, believe it or not, admire the United States.
They are aware of what is going on in the rest of the world. I predict that the clerics who run the country will be overthrown in the next few weeks or no later than six months.
The current regime shouts “death to America” constantly and is the main exporter of terror in the world.
Ernest J. Berger
Deer Point Drive
Johns Island