A recent Post and Courier article, “Schools seek ways to engage parents,” highlighted some proposed solutions to South Carolina’s disparities in education.
Parental involvement was one of these solutions. One panelist, who observed that “student success begins at home,” suggested ways parents can become more involved in their children’s school success. That parents play an integral part in their children’s success at school is backed up by research and results.
But another attendee at the meeting said many parents want to help their children excel in school, but don’t have the time because of having to work more than one job to make ends meet.
On the same day that article was published, another article about parental involvement by a teacher was published in the Moultrie News. He said charter schools mandate parent involvement, requiring parents to sign pledges to volunteer at their children’s schools, attend regular meetings, etc., and results prove this is working. In “regular schools,” however, he said he didn’t think “things need to go that far.”
He cited four principles to ensure a child’s success: showing up for school, paying attention, doing the work and behaving. He said he has never seen an unsuccessful student who regularly did those things. Ensuring children show up for school and do their homework are the only two of the four principles that a parent need be responsible for.
The other two are mainly the teacher’s responsibility. All parents need to do is to support the teacher rather than blame the school or do nothing.
Parenting isn’t easy, but helping your child succeed at school should be a basic parental responsibility. Following the letter writer's suggestions should help parents fulfill that responsibility.
Diane Terrero
North Ladd Court
Daniel Island