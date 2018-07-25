I’ve noticed a few folks using letters to the editor to complain about the time and costs of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in our national election processes. So far his investigation has lasted about a year and a half, and has cost approximately $20 million.
The multiple investigations initiated and pushed by the tea party (a right- wing, pretend-grassroots conglomerate of political activists) originally referred to the Whitewater land deal. That investigation opened under special prosecutor Robert Fiske in 1995 cost $6 million. Kenneth Starr’s part lasted about four years at a cost of $71 million. It was laid to rest in 2000 at an additional cost of $13 million.
It seems to me the ultraconservatives like the idea of federal prosecutor investigations against a Democratic president and don’t mind spending nearly six years and $90 million on it. But when the investigation points to conservatives, both frugality and time become precious.
David Stevens
Suncatcher Drive
Hanahan