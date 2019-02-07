President Donald Trump says he doesn’t believe the information his intelligence team is giving him. If he doesn’t believe them, who does he believe? If he isn’t listening to them, who is he listening to?
If the answer is John Bolton, that begs the same question: Who is Bolton listening to?
The information is coming from somewhere if it is current. What are the sources?
If the information they are relying on is dated (say, two or three years old), the situation is significantly worsened.
Skip Crane
Seabrook Island Road
Johns Island