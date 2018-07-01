My July 2 issue of Time magazine just arrived, and I am very sad and disappointed in the staff for biased, false representation of a complicated and tragic situation involving illegal immigrants, especially the photoshopped cover.
I have been a subscriber for many years and have enjoyed and trusted their analysis of many issues. However, that trust is now compromised.
Integrity is one of the most treasured traits one possesses and it must be constantly practiced and guarded. It grieves me that this widely read publication would put a falsified picture on their cover.
My subscription will not be renewed.
Anne Christenberry
Ben Sawyer Boulevard
Mount Pleasant