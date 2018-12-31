The U.S. Treasury has a hotline to the S&P 500. It can mount a stock market fix very easily.
The treasurers of the S&P 500 firms are constantly in the market to buy back shares. If their buying is coordinated, it can create a powerful updraft.
I’ve seen this happen several times. It starts with the creation of a base. After the market bounces off this bottom several times, then the treasurers start buying, forcing short sellers to cover. The biggest buying takes place in the final hour when they can hit it hard, then the market closes. Once the market closes, the propagandists play a bullish theme the following day.
You wonder why the media is so gullible? My best guess is has to do with ignorance, or the difficulty of proving collusion. Whatever the reason, naivete seems to be rampant.
I’ve followed the market for over 50 years, and I have seen this happen over and over and over.
It’s the ultimate in insider trading. And they get away with it.
William A. Johnson
