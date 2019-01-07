I was unable to get to my computer fast enough to corroborate the Jan. 3 letter regarding St. Francis and inadequate care.
I was an inpatient at St. Francis in September. After arriving in the emergency room, I showed them my medic alert bracelet and explained my chronic condition, which needed immediate attention.
The condition is so severe that a specialist should have been consulted. That did not occur during my entire stay.
I do have a specialist treating that condition, but she is based out of MUSC, therefore she was unable to become involved in my care.
The day after being released from the hospital, I visited my specialist in her office only to determine that, yes, that condition should have been treated, along with a specialist being consulted.
This is not the first time this has occurred to me in the Roper St. Francis system. I have now transferred all my care to MUSC.
Susan Kemmerlin
Northbridge Drive
Charleston