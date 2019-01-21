Charleston County Transportation Director Steve Thigpen is foolish to believe any of the $2.7 billion in road work described Jan. 17 in The Post and Courier (“Fixing Lowcountry’s annoying bottlenecks”) will make a noticeable difference in traffic.
After two years in the dark, apparently no one can even figure out how to fix, much less pay for, restoring the lighting on I-526 west of the Don Holt Bridge, and residents are supposed to believe these projects will improve local traffic.
These plans are already obsolete and a monstrous waste of money. The only solution for those dreaming of escaping daily traffic nightmares in and around Charleston is to move away because things are going to get worse, especially after the State Ports Authority opens its new container terminal in North Charleston.
When elected officials start crying for another penny tax increase to pay for these fantasies, just vote no.
Kerry Clayton
Heatherlock Street
Hanahan