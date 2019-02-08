The Trident Literacy Association Board of Directors congratulates The Post and Courier for its groundbreaking research and insight into South Carolina’s K-12 education system with its “Minimally Adequate” series.
Effective reforms will deliver to thousands of students, today and going forward, an education that will make them contributors to the economic success of our state and provide the skills and confidence to live full and meaningful lives.
Even assuming the best possible results from this effort to improve the educational system, it will only have a positive impact on students going forward. It will not remediate the failure to adequately educate thousands of past students who will continue to lead lives burdened by inadequate educations.
Truly comprehensive reform must also include a means by which those the education systems has already failed can attain the same level of competency as students going forward. Including former students is essential; it is well established that the performance of today’s students is greatly improved by their parents’ positive engagement and example.
Fortunately, infrastructure exists to serve those students the system has failed. Trident Literacy Association, headquartered in North Charleston, has worked to help reverse the cycle and reduce generational poverty and illiteracy for decades. It also has consistently won awards for excellence in student achievement. We welcome the opportunity to expand our capabilities to meet the tremendous need facing so many tri-county area residents.
We encourage our state government and citizens to work with our organization and organizations like ours to help serve this important but often overlooked segment of our state.
Bill Hyde
Jennifer Gibson
Board of Directors
Trident Literacy Association
