A recent letter to the editor suggested the president is OK based on his sexual behavior being no worse than Bill Clinton’s, among other things including that he is not Barack Obama. This perspective is naive and simplistic.
Nearly every day brings indictments or allegations against high-ranking government officials, including members the president’s inauguration committee, the Trump foundation, multiple Cabinet officials, violations of the emoluments clause of the Constitution and on and on.
It is nearly impossible to keep up with the outright fraud and corruption. This after promising to “drain the swamp” in Washington.
The very foundations of our democracy are under siege. It’s becoming clearer every day that the only way to protect our democratic system of government is to begin the process of impeaching our president.
This will allow real transparency. The entire country can observe, thereby challenging the nonstop falsehoods spewing from our president’s mouth.
R. Francis Smith
S. Battery Street
Charleston