I listened to the news of the 11-year-old killed by an alleged DUI driver. It was sad that her young life was cut short.
I know of the sadness they are going through. My family went through this sort of thing 52 years ago when my father and grandfather were killed while coming home from a sporting event. My brother was 12. He was saved as he was thrown to the floor of my father’s car.
This happened in North Charleston as a drunken sailor drove from Park Circle to Palmetto Boulevard and ran into my father’s car. March 10, 1966, was a nightmare for our family.
As part of a military family, I was in Fort Campbell, Ky. My husband told me we have to go to Charleston. Then I heard the words, “killed in a car accident.”
Impaired driving laws are not harsh enough. Offenders should be taken off the streets, with a jail sentence of 10-20 years. Maybe it will stop someone from killing another innocent person. If offenders are in jail, they can’t do it again and again.
I have a great son. My father lost out on knowing all his grand kids. But we will all see him one day. God saved my brother, so he had his angels with us through this. May the angels be with the family of this young girl.
Mary E. Williams
France Street
North Charleston