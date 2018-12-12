I recently had an encounter with an Uber driver that was quite remarkable and well worth reporting.
He was perhaps in his mid-30s, from Egypt and came here legally two years ago via the U.S. immigration “lottery” program.
In Egypt, he had chosen French as his second language. He apologized for his poor English, which he had learned himself. Though with a distinct accent, he spoke as eloquently as my friends with college and postgraduate degrees.
He said he came here with $1 in his pocket. Yet he turned down all of the government assistance programs to which lottery winners are apparently entitled.
He drives for Uber at least 10 hours per day, seven days a week. He lives modestly, he told me, saving whatever he can to enable his wife and young child to eventually come here and live the American dream.
In his spare time, such as it is, he visits Dorchester County subdivisions to look for his family’s future home. Meanwhile, he inquired as to my favorite songs and played them for me on a device he had rigged to his car (after I rejected his offer to play Sinatra).
He allowed that he was learning American pop culture through music (although my selections did not qualify).
As we pulled up to my home, he turned on the car’s interior light and announced that I bore a resemblance to his father. He then asked permission to show me his father’s picture. It mattered not that I saw no resemblance.
After he insisted that I accept his offer of candy, I got out and reached for my wallet. Instantly, he volunteered that my host for the evening had already more than amply tipped him.
The encounter left me with much to think about, as it should your readers.
