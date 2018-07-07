A headline in the July 4 paper read “Arrest of teenager selling palmetto roses sparks outcry.” It saddens me that it didn’t say, “Citizens outraged at disrespect shown our police.”
According to the story: “The two teens managed to evade the officer for weeks. ... When the officer approached on Monday, one of the teens tried to run away and the officer tried to detain him. The two fought and fell to the ground. Eventually, the teen ended up on top of the officer and several witnesses intervened.”
Thank you to the people who intervened. Our police are on the front lines every day keeping order. Why is it OK to disobey authority figures today? It is not OK.
Jody Martindale
Smythe Street
Daniel Island