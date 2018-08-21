Many of the prevailing naysayer theorists on I-526 are hanging their logic on the construction of a trident- configured intersection at Maybank Highway and River Road as an alternative.
The trident configuration is helpful, but it does not negate the need for extending 526.
Without the extension, Johns Island residents have only two ways on or off the island: Main Road or Maybank Highway. Main Road is a nightmare, largely due to the bottleneck at Highway 17. Maybank is also a nightmare due to the bottleneck at Folly Road.
Extending 526 would allow Johns Island residents free access to the north and east. This also would reduce traffic on Main Road at Highway 17 and on Maybank Highway at Folly Road.
People leaving Johns Island should not have to go onto James Island to travel to other parts of the city. James Island residents would benefit as well.
The misguided, poorly thought-out actions of Charlestonians loudly opposing the extension should be ignored. They are in the minority, and their logic is indefensible.
