Letter: ID requirement

As I was reading the Aug. 17 letter to the editor, "FedEx, have ID," I thought I heard the sound of pens scratching paper as con artists excitedly wrote down the name and address of the letter writer.

Bob Branham
Gypsy Lane
Mount Pleasant