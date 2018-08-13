I recently downgraded my WOW cable package and only have CNN as a news source.
Sadly, CNN is quite biased against President Donald Trump. I voted for him and I do not always agree with him or like all that he says and does, but he is my president and I will continue to support him. When I turn on CNN, it is constant Trump bashing and it gets worse day by day. I cannot honestly remember Obama being treated this way and I choose not to watch CNN and get my news online instead.
I wish Chief of Staff John Kelly or Melania Trump would take away Trump’s cellphone and have him delete his Twitter account. He needs to stop tweeting and start having a once weekly speech from the Oval Office and tell Americans what is going on in the country, his plans, dreams and goals.
His incessant tweeting has become childish and someone needs to pull him aside and tell him.
I was on Twitter for a few months but deleted my account. The negativity was too much.
I feel safer with Trump in office, rather than Hillary Clinton, but I do hope he starts to act more presidential in the near future.
I pray for him and his family every night and for our great nation.
Jeri Burch
Wescott Boulevard
Summerville