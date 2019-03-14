I wish to express my thoughts on the all-consuming I-526 completion project. There is way too much opinion inundating Lowcountry constituents with arguments to justify the completion of I-526. And smaller overdue projects seem to take a back seat.
One priority has already been compromised by Charleston County Council; the pitchfork onto River Road that is now only half a pitchfork. Council members wouldn’t make very good farmers. They need a whole pitchfork to get the job done.
After spending taxpayer money on the pitchfork study, why would council decide to complete only half of it?
Are we are out of funds? If so, how in the world are you going to come up with $300 million for the completion of I-526? Also, make sure you inform Hugh Leatherman and the Joint Bond Review Committee, which ultimately would determine the county doesn’t have what it takes to repay the state for any I-526 costs over the $420 million already approved.
This is my theory on the half-pitchfork: The other prong will be incorporated as an exit/entrance ramp when the I-526 bridge is built.
Why is council spending so much time and effort campaigning for a nearly $1 billion project that will not be completed for six to eight years, if at all.
The continuous campaigning for funds that are nonexistent is a waste of taxpayers’ time and tax money, kind of like the economic debacle with the Naval Hospital. Haven’t we learned anything from tilting at windmills?
Eric Lundgren
Terrabrook Lane
Charleston