You may have noticed a Jan. 12 story about I-526 that had a curious claim. It said: “The answers will determine if and when the first car can drive between Citadel Mall and the James Island connector in less than 8 minutes.”
There is no source for this statement. It is made out of thin air.
If built, the extension would be 7.9 miles long. To travel between Citadel Mall and the connector in under 8 minutes would require one to drive more than 60 mph with no interruptions. Given that I-526 is designed as a parkway with multiple stoplights and maximum speeds of 35-45 mph, such optimism seems unwarranted.
Interestingly, this route is longer than the existing route between these two points, which is just 6.2 miles.
This matter merits correction. The truth, as outlined in the Draft Environmental Impact statement by SCDOT, is that travel between West Ashley and James Island will be reduced by 36 seconds.
Thus the only accurate thing one could say is, “The answers will determine if and when the first car can drive between Citadel Mall and the James Island connector 36 seconds more quickly.”
Robin Welch
Nix 526
Stone Post Road
James Island