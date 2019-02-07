The writer of a Feb. 1 letter, “Paying the price,” makes an absurd claim that “only road construction companies and real estate developers” will benefit from the extension of I-526.
He apparently does not need to regularly face the congestion at Main Road and Highway 17 or Folly Road and Highway 17. Main and Folly roads are the only evacuation routes off James, Johns, Wadmalaw, Seabrook, Kiawah and Folly islands.
The long-term effect of delaying building another evacuation route will put an even greater number of island residents in danger.
The main beneficiaries of extending I-526 will be island residents long after the real estate developers and road construction companies are gone.
The intersections on Main and Folly roads also need reworking right away.
Lewis A. Edge Jr.
Dry Street
Johns Island