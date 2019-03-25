Imagine this: You go to bed feeling relatively safe with the knowledge that a hurricane is headed toward Jacksonville. When you awake, you hear it has taken a turn for Charleston, increased in speed from 12 to 20 mph and has intensified to a Category 4. You have four hours to evacuate.
Think this couldn’t happen? Well, it happened to me and my 76-year-old father in 1995 in Pensacola, Fla., with hurricane Opal.
Now imagine that you are living on Kiawah Island and the I-526 extension is still being debated. Can you imagine 38,000 people trying to evacuate James, Johns, Kiawah and Seabrook islands on those two-lane roads. It took my dad and me two hours to cross a 2.5-mile bridge over Escambia Bay on four-lane I-10.
People could die while stuck in traffic. Please, fund this project and let’s get it done. The Post and Courier’s argument on March 11 that building new roads just encourages more driving is laughable.
New roads get congested because new housing is also built. Look at all the new housing underway on Johns Island alone. Traffic on Maybank Highway and Main Road will continue to worsen until a third route is built.
Gary Bonam
Lems Bluff Plantation Road
Meggett