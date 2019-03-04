A Feb. 24 Palmetto Politics column about state Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, remaining a powerful force in the Statehouse despite giving up his role as Senate president uses an example so flawed it makes me question whether its use was intentionally misleading.
Reporters Andy Shain and Jamie Lovegrove wrote that Leatherman, in his role as chairman of the state’s Joint Bond Review Committee, flexed his muscles and detoured a contract for the I-526 extension project to a subcommittee, stopping it “like a jackknifed tractor-trailer stops traffic at rush hour.” But they left out important details about the contract’s last stop before arriving at the Joint Bond Review Committee.
That stop was the S.C. Transportation Infrastructure Bank board. In June, that group voted to terminate the contract because Charleston County failed to provide a solid plan to cover more than $300 million in cost overruns. Then, in October, the bank board reversed its decision at Gov. Henry McMaster’s urging. He even stepped into the bank board meeting just after the vote was taken, taking a figurative bow for his actions and to woo certain coastal voters. Talk about flexing muscles.
I agree that Leatherman is a powerful man in Columbia. But he’s also looking out for Charleston County voters, who voted for a sales tax increase to fund a list of road projects that excluded the extension of I-526. In this case, Leatherman is doing his due diligence, nothing more and certainly nothing less.
