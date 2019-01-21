The completion of I-526 to Johns Island is greatly needed. I read with amusement the letter from the director of the Nix 526 group, which opposes its completion. She stated the extension would be 7.9 miles long. This means the completion of Phase I to Johns Island would be 3 or 4 miles long. She failed to measure between Johns Island and West Ashley for the commuting times.
Phase I (West Ashley to Johns Island) is what’s greatly needed for safety and to relieve traffic congestion on packed Johns Island. The driving distance from River Road and Maybank Highway to Citadel Mall is about 8.8 miles, which takes about 20 minutes.
Instead of driving straight across the Stono River, you must take Maybank Highway and Wesley Drive to Highway 17, then double back to reach Citadel Mall.
With the completion of I-526, it would be easy to drive across the “Stono River II Bridge.” So, this means driving 3 or 4 miles on a completed I-526 versus 8.8 miles with traffic and stoplights.
What is this wonderful study quoted comparing commute times? How do you study commute times over a road that does not yet exist?
Completing I-526 will bring relief to Johns Island commuters, ensure that island residents can evacuate and provide a quicker, beautiful drive to work over the Stono River.
T.E. Davis
Wildts Battery Boulevard
Johns Island