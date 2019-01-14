Your Jan. 11 editorial decrying the Infrastructure Bank’s belated agreement to fund the completion of I-526 was predictable, as you have seen no need for this road to be finished since Mount Pleasant was taken care of. Too bad your editorial staff didn’t have to get off James or Johns Island when Main Road flooded and all traffic had to use Maybank Highway. Maybe then you’d see that we actually need this road. But we don’t need it exactly the way it has been shown in the paper.
I think we could cut a few dollars off the price tag if we didn’t have three interchanges within 800 feet of Folly Road. We have an interchange at Folly Road and at Riverland Drive. I can’t imagine why we’d also need one at Up On the Hill Road or Riley Road. How much traffic do those streets have now? A dozen cars each? Another thing is the 35 mph speed limit and the ludicrous bike lanes. We wanted an interstate loop for James Island, not another silly “parkway.”
And I think you can rest your head about the high-speed rail between Summerville and Charleston. It will never happen. And if it does, you’d have to ready your “What happened with high-speed rail?” and “Ridership still disappointing on Summerville-Charleston line” stories, because high-speed rail is disappointing everywhere, even in places accustomed to public transportation.
I look forward to being able to get on I-526 and drive over to Ashley River Road without having to use Maybank Highway and Folly Road with all the traffic and stoplights. I look forward to being able to evacuate for a hurricane, rather than taking Highway 17 to I-526. And maybe we won’t even have all that traffic at Main Road and Highway 17 because most of the traffic will be on 526. No need for the Main Road flyover. Money saved.
Gloria B. Jenkins
Stonewood Drive
Charleston