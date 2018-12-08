I’d like to share a story about a personal moment I had with George H. W. Bush. It was, as best I can recall, when Ronald Reagan was running for president in 1981.
He and Bush, his vice presidential nominee, were making a stop in Philadelphia, and the senior executives of the company I worked for invited me to join them at a reception for Reagan and Bush at the Union League Club.
After the reception, the crowd split up and Bush started walking on his own (with a few Secret Service personnel) to another venue. I caught up with him and asked if I could speak to him while he walked.
I told him I was very concerned about the nuclear saber-rattling between the United States and the Soviet Union and feared that the risk of nuclear war was growing.
Bush replied that I shouldn’t worry, because a new generation of Russian leaders was coming into power, and they would be more interested in peaceful resolution of the differences between our countries.
Looking back, I am struck by the fact that Bush, almost a decade before the fall of the Berlin Wall, had the knowledge and insight to anticipate the dramatic changes coming to the Soviet Union, Germany and the rest of Europe. We have lost a great man, and I hope we will see the likes of him again some day. American needs more leaders like George H.W. Bush.
Bill Settlemyer
Joggling Street
Mount Pleasant