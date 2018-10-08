I voted for Rep. Mark Sanford every time he has been on the ballot and am disappointed he won’t be on it next month. The Democrats have an attractive candidate running an effective campaign. One ad shows several Republicans saying they support him.
It doesn’t mention that he has also been endorsed by former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, former Clinton presidential adviser Paul Begala and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. The fact that he doesn’t boast of these endorsements or even admit to being a Democrat is all you need to know.
This election, like the 1994 “Contract with America,” is a national referendum. Control of the U.S. House is at stake. It would be more than ironic if President Donald Trump’s personal vendetta against Sanford and some local Republicans help flip the House.
Joe Cunningham would join the lock-step bloc of Democratic voters. Whether he votes for Rep. Nancy Pelosi as speaker or not, it would mean she (or Rep. James Clyburn) and Democrats would control every committee. Rep. Maxine Waters would chair the Financial Services Committee and Rep. Jerrold Nadler the Judiciary. Both advocate impeaching Trump.
Republicans have been known to “cut off their nose to spite their face.” In this election, anything other than voting for Arrington implies you support open borders, sanctuary cities and states, abolishing ICE, endless investigations of Trump and impeachment.
Joe Cunningham’s vote would help implement those policies. So even if your nose is bent out of shape, look at the big picture and don’t cut it off.
Peyre Pringle
Ocean Boulevard
Isle of Palms