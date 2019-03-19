I read in the March 15 Post and Courier that the Patriots Point Development Authority voted to approve a new plan that contains a collection of hotels among other things.
I guess it’s too bad the National Medal of Honor Museum couldn’t have come up with a plan that included a couple of floors of hotel rooms. Getting it approved then would have been almost assured.
The whole Mount Pleasant area seems to be caught up in a case of “hotel-itis” and yet we can’t seem to find a solution for building a national monument to America’s bravest. We should be ashamed of ourselves.
As a veteran, I still can’t believe we lost the opportunity for this monument due to some bickering of inflated egos. I repeat, we should be ashamed of ourselves.
Earl Thacker
Killdeer Court
Mount Pleasant