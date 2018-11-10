I have always been of the opinion that when it comes to the building of hospitals and providing health care for our communities, the standards of professional ethics and morals were high on the list in terms of excellence.
Recently, articles have appeared in The Post and Courier that have given me concern, and the Nov. 8 article “Trident, MUSC seek to delay start of Charleston-area projects” substantiated my concern.
MUSC received approval in July to build a 128-bed hospital in Berkeley County near Summerville to accommodate the burgeoning population in that area.
Several years before, Trident Health went through an approval process for a 50-bed acute hospital next to the Moncks Corner Medical Center that could and would also serve the Berkeley County populace.
What is irritatingly self-serving, based on The Post and Courier article, is that MUSC has challenged and consistently appealed decisions concerning the construction of the Trident Health hospital, based on the three extensions granted to Trident.
The article indicated that MUSC questioned Trident’s reasons for at least one of these project extension requests, based on environmental issues.
Interestingly, as all these challenges work through the approval system, causing delays and increased project and legal costs, MUSC has already had three construction delays of its own and is in the process of doing Trident one better as it seeks a fourth extension.
The shame, embarrassment and hypocrisy are sad.
Nowhere do I read about health care and patients, but what I do see between the lines are business decisions, money and bickering between hospitals.
Seymour Rosenthal
Waterfront Drive
Mount Pleasant