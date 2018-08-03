In reference to the horse- drawn carriages: On three occasions I have counted 16 people in a one-horse carriage.
The sign is correct. As for measuring the temperature, the thermometer should be placed on the horse’s chest between the front legs, where the heat rises from the hot pavement. The horses are not walking at the level of a six- or seven-story building.
Years ago with low traffic it was a great idea. They do not fit in with the heavy mass of today’s congestion.
Make the barns into a museum. It would be a nice tribute to downtown.
Sylvia Tirpak
Cambridge Lakes Drive
Mount Pleasant