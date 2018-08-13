The Aug. 10 and 11 performances by Hootie and the Blowfish were magical. Set against a stage backdrop of Charleston’s “Rainbow Row,” Darius Rucker and the boys cranked out their classic hits with emotion and enthusiasm before capacity crowds at Volvo Car Stadium.
Like a favorite son who has exceeded all expectations, Rucker charmed the crowd with his unassuming style and gentle character. Always proud to call Charleston home, he has become the national goodwill ambassador for the Lowcountry. Hats off to Hootie.
Chuck Croft
Shell Ring Circle
Mount Pleasant