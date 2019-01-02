“Politics is a blood sport.” — Aneurin Bevan (1897-1960), Welsh politician and statesman.
The sudden resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis is more ammo for President Donald Trump haters on both the right and the left. According to these people, Mattis’ departure is further proof that Trump’s administration and foreign policy are in shambles.
Hogwash.
Mattis’ departure doesn’t demonstrate any of that nor does it portend the demise of America’s military supremacy. And it doesn’t threaten America’s position as leader of the free world.
Mattis’ decision to leave voluntarily is a big deal, but not for the reasons Trump’s detractors have chosen to focus on. It’s a big deal because the man has done the right thing, a rare thing in Washington, D.C.
Mattis chose not to keep the position and try to undermine his boss with subterfuge, insubordination, lies, backstabbing and so on. Top leaders in the FBI have lost their jobs for grossly unprofessional actions.
Mattis didn’t engage in such behaviors because he is, above all else, an honorable man. “Honorable” is a character trait that is too often missing in politics.
Sadly, Mr. Bevan’s observation on politics is too true, especially today. But America, including Donald Trump himself, will survive and move forward after Mattis or anyone else in the administration leaves, voluntarily or otherwise, despite the wishes of blood-sport promoters. They are the perpetual political class, the “swamp dwellers.”
I wish Gen. Mattis Godspeed and thank him for his many decades of service to his country. I hope his successor is as honorable as he.
Mike Schwartz
Divot Court
Mount Pleasant