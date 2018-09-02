As tributes for Sen. John McCain pour in, we should pause for a moment to consider the best way to honor his sacrifices for this country in war and peace. Naming a government building after him is a nice touch, but I think he would more likely appreciate a move back to the core beliefs he so strongly espoused.
He understood that in a diverse society like ours compromise was not a pejorative term, and compromise didn’t mean abandoning one’s values. Rather, compromise is needed to govern this great country. He understood civility in a debate was a virtue, not a weakness.
Sen. McCain also understood the importance of recognizing the value of the diverse cultures that make up this country. He understood that tribalism is what is ruling (and ruining) government today. Therefore, the best way to honor Sen. McCain is to help put people in office capable of expressing their differences in a civil manner and who are able to recognize when compromise is not just the only way forward but perhaps the best way.
When we consider candidates for political office, we should consider their ability to work with others to meet the needs of all citizens, not just a select few. We should consider how well the candidates reflect our core values, not just our political preference. We should consider the country they want to leave for future generations.
Ronald Smith
Macbeth Creek Drive
Charleston