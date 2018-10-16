Our Medal of Honor recipients deserve to be honored. No one really questions that, but the real question is how to do it. Please don’t confuse gratitude, honor or respect with building size, location or attractiveness.
Are we really “honoring” anyone except hotel and restaurant owners by building a huge building and creating another tourist attraction?
We might close the Cooper River Bridge for an hour every Saturday in order to “honor” MOH recipients or firefighters, or some other group, but I doubt that many would support that idea as a good way to honor anyone.
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un likely has more large personal monuments than anyone else in the world, but we certainly don’t respect him just because of that.
You can order a steak dinner from a world-renowned chef, but you can still send it back if the waiter delivers a turkey.
A.D. Heathcock
Palisades Drive
Mount Pleasant