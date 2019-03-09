My feelings went from joy to amazement and curiosity when I read The Post and Courier article about the possibility of Charleston International Airport being renamed for former U.S. Sen. Ernest F. “Fritz” Hollings.
Fritz Hollings dedicated his life to serving the people of South Carolina and, quite frankly, he did a great job. After joining the S.C. House in 1949 Hollings went on to become lieutenant governor in 1955, governor in 1959 and then a U.S. senator from 1966 to 2005 (re-elected six times).
During his time in the Senate he twice chaired the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and also the budget committee.
The legacy of Fritz Hollings is unsurpassed in South Carolina. Naming the airport after this lifelong public servant and consummate statesman would be a fitting honor and tribute for all he has done for our state and its citizens.
I don’t disagree with the executive director and CEO that many people over the years have been instrumental in the development of the airport, but none of them can hold a candle to Hollings’ lifelong commitment to serving our state.
Maybe the executive director of the airport authority has visions of the airport being named after him? I don’t know, but the CEO is no Fritz Hollings.
I support naming the airport the Ernest F. “Fritz” Hollings Charleston International Airport and urge readers to contact your House and Senate representatives if you feel the same way.
Charles Thompson Jr.
Colony Drive
Charleston