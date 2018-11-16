It has begun already. In the past couple of days, I have received two scam charity calls on my cellphone. Unlike my land line at home where I can simply not answer “800” and unrecognized numbers, I use my cell for business and must answer all incoming calls. The two calls were from charities unfamiliar to me. Such calls tend to be high pressure and demand a pledge along with a credit card number. Don’t fall for it.
Ask if they can mail you a solicitation. They will say they can but would still like your pledge for a donation. When they ask me why I want something mailed to me, I tell them it gives me an opportunity to check out the charity with the S.C. Secretary of State’s website. Both callers promptly hung up. Lesson learned.
Enjoy the upcoming holiday season and support only those charities that mean something to you and can be proven reputable by searching the website www.scsos.com. Any charity unwilling to provide you with enough information to see where your money is going is not worth taking a risk on with your hard-earned money.
Tom Kulick
Marsh Edge Lane
Johns Island