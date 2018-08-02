Are circular buildings now ugly?

The view of the city and bridges is superb from the Harborview Restaurant at the Holiday Inn Charleston-Riverview.

We’ve stayed in the wonderful rooms with the huge windows on New Year’s Eve several times — again, looking out at the city and bridges all lighted.

We’ve met many visitors to Charleston who have stayed at the hotel and have loved it — and the views.

What a wonderful building. I’d suggest that Business Insider go into the hotel and look at the view.

Donna B. Kennedy

Royal Colony Road

Johns Island