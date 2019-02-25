In response to Bo Petersen’s Feb. 12 article on the dumping of wild hogs, I believe that I can offer some insight into this practice.
Several years ago, the S.C Department of Natural Resources changed the rules for hunting hogs to prevent their spread. Specifically, as pointed out in the article, it became illegal to transport, sell or donate live animals. Any hog caught must be killed immediately.
As with a lot of laws, an unexpected result of this change is that the hogs are dumped where they are killed. If the hog is a boar, the meat is likely tainted and repulsive to eat.
In the past, boars were captured alive, castrated, then fed for four to six weeks before they were butchered. With the current rules, the hog is killed and left there.
Another consequence is that anyone who likes to hunt hogs is given pause, because the transportation of the live animal has severe repercussions.
As a landowner who has had and is experiencing crop damage from hogs, I do everything in my power to eliminate them from my property. However, I will not take a chance of losing my firearms, truck or other property if an overzealous Department of Natural Resources officer finds me in possession of a live animal.
I hunt hogs using dogs and horses. It is a practice that requires covering a lot of ground to find the hogs. The use of dogs requires that the hog be captured alive, then killed after the animal is secured. (Trying to kill the hog with dogs nearby may result in the killing of a valuable dog.)
In any event, the hog must be dead before it is moved. If I cannot use the meat, the hog is left where it’s killed. While it was alleged that this is an unethical and illegal practice, DNR gives me no other real option regarding the disposal of the animal.
David J. Miller
Delemar Highway
Summerville