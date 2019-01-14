In Bo Peterson’s otherwise timely description of the impact of the shutdown on uniformed and civilian members of the Coast Guard, he has somewhat garbled its distinguished history.
While always considered an “armed service,” it has only been twice assigned service by the Department of Defense (during both world wars). In those declared wars it was statutorily “in the service of the U.S. Navy.” No other presidents or congresses have exercised war authorities to “move” the Coast Guard into the Navy.
For most of its long history, the Coast Guard was an integral part of the Department of the Treasury. In 1966, Lyndon Johnson persuaded Congress to move the Coast Guard into the newly created Department of Transportation. There it remained until the Department of Homeland Security was established in 2002. It is here our “first responders” are currently locked in unfunded status.
I know many service organizations and veterans understand the current hardships these committed men and women will endure without month-end pay.
To those interested in responding to their needs, here are links to the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance organization: http://www.cgmahq.org/shutDown/donors.html or mail contributions (not cash) to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, 1005 N. Glebe Road, Suite 220 Arlington, VA 22201.
Charles McCarty
W. Cooper Avenue
Folly Beach