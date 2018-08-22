The Rev. Joseph A. Darby (Aug. 19) managed to express his personal opinions on a variety of topics ranging from Charleston City Council’s apology for slavery, the “Lost Cause,” hate crimes and internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II. He then, somehow, linked all this to his belief that Donald Trump panders to racists. In short, he cast a wide net to condemn the Confederacy and rebuke anyone having a different opinion. Yet, toward the end of his column, he calls for an “... appreciation of objective history ... to make things right in our world.”
The Rev. Darby must know that historians and scholars with far greater stature than he or I have argued and struggled for decades with the subjects he touched on, and such debate will likely continue far into the future. Study of the War Between the States is like putting together a huge jigsaw puzzle.
Too many folks match up a few pieces and think they have the entire puzzle figured out. Some lose all perspective by refusing to study events with an understanding of the times. Others buttress their arguments with information taken out of context or by cherry-picking information and ignoring other pertinent material.
In short, much of what is presented as history today is little more than half-baked research often reeking of political correctness. I join the Rev. Darby, a gifted writer, in calling for an “appreciation of objective history,” but I wish he would write with that purpose in mind instead of simply presenting his opinions.
For the record, I believe the op-ed is in error by implying that slavery was mentioned in the Ordinances of Secession by every seceding state.
Further, just four states bothered to mention slavery in their published causes.
D. Michael Thomas
Indigo Lane
Goose Creek