The three basic tenses are past, present and future. As applied to the various monuments, statues and plaques that are common downtown, it is best to remember that all but a very few were designed and placed in the past. They serve as a mirror to the norms, folkways and political perspectives common to mostly white folks at that time.
In the present, people of all races, nationalities and political ideologies visit these same monuments. They are historical anachronisms, and their existence in the present should be tempered by their past reasons for being.
If further education of the present public is deemed necessary, the removal of some memorials to a more “historically appropriate” location may serve as a lesson for future visitors and residents.
Perhaps in the future, the Washington Light Infantry Monument will be moved to the Confederate burial grounds at Magnolia Cemetery, along with Beauregard’s memorial and The Battery’s prominent statue dedicated to the Confederate defenders during the Civil War. George Washington’s statue could then be moved to the center of Washington Square as the appropriate centerpiece.
Future relocations may involve moving the memorial for Sheriff J. Elmore Martin from the municipal pool complex at Martin Park to the yard of the old jail where he supervised Charleston County’s last public execution by hanging. The condemned man was black and likely innocent. The submarine memorial on The Battery may find a new home when the H.L. Hunley comes to its final rest.
Statues and plaques of the past should not be taken down or destroyed. A suitable location that lends to a present interpretation of the past provides a better learning experience.
The Denmark Vesey statue should be moved to the new African American Museum for opening day ceremonies, so future visitors can learn about the resistance of enslaved peoples to shackles, sexual subservience and whippings at the workhouse next to the jail.
Let the past inform the present so that the future retains the sober reality of historical facts, not political fancy.
Danny Crooks
Harbor Oaks Drive
Charleston