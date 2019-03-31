Growth and development in the Lowcountry are often situated near historic places that help define our collective past. Recent articles have highlighted that tension in Berkeley County, where, amid booming growth, groups such as the Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust are working to preserve the Cooper River Historic District and its former plantations.
Warren Wise’s recent column on Stony Landing at Santee Canal Park highlighted some of that rich past, but also opened a door to more history worth honoring.
For instance, when construction began on the Santee Canal in 1793, more than 1,000 people were working to excavate the 22-mile-long link between the Santee and Cooper rivers. Nearly all of them were enslaved African-Americans, a common bond in the Lowcountry’s beginnings, but one that is still often overlooked somehow.
The Lowcountry was itself born from development in the Caribbean. The Carolina Colony was founded to produce rice and beef to feed slaves that produced sugar on Barbados. Soon, Carolina rice planters were altering the landscape along the Cooper River, building dikes to create rice fields for flooding and cultivation.
Those planters imported thousands of enslaved West Africans, who brought with them the requisite knowledge and skills for growing rice. With them came cultures that survive in our arts, music, food, folkways and churches. Bits of West African languages still pepper our Lowcountry conversations. In short, their story is integral to every aspect of the Lowcountry’s history and identity.
A century ago, it wasn’t simply development that changed the Cooper River district and its rice plantations. After Emancipation, planters were without enslaved labor. Hurricanes in the 1890s and 1900s wrecked the dikes, and saltwater moved farther upstream a into rice fields. And because the Cooper is a coastal river, it did not carry enough silt to renourish the fields. Artificial fertilizers only exacerbated the final threat, a fungus blight called rice blast.
With the fields failing, rice production ceased and the plantations were often only kept intact by selling them to northern industrialists who used them for sporting estates.
This story is not unique to the Cooper River district or Berkeley County. The threat of housing developments at Gippy Plantation near Moncks Corner and on historic sites on Johns Island have brought renewed interest in saving these spaces.
The Lowcountry’s stately, columned homes are often storybook settings for weddings and picnics. And, housing developments and golf courses hold on to historic names. But these plantations were built by people whose suffering and contributions must be remembered, too, reflecting on all of the people who built and transformed the Lowcountry and shaped who we are today.
David W. Dangerfield, Ph.D.
Assistant Professor of History
University of South Carolina-Salkehatchie
Westfield Street
Barnwell