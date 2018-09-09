It is not surprising to see Hilton Head mayoral candidate Michael Santomauro stumping on the coattails of President Donald Trump. And with Trump “in the air,” it appears he has the right atmosphere to share his Holocaust revisionist reviews.
Whether it gets any traction will be a sordid sight to see here in the South. But if “sympathy” with Charlottesville is any bellwether, he just might be the magnet to get the sleazy ball rolling. It’s not encouraging to say the least to see alt-rightists seemingly coming out of woodwork with their off-kilter views.
Richard Ujvary
Waterlily Way
Summerville