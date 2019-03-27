Regarding The Associated Press article on high temperature records being broken: It said high-temp days that tied records were counted. So how would its thesis that heat records were being set twice as fast as cold records have turned out if they had not counted high-temperature ties? Why didn’t they include that information?
The article is really one about hot records broken and matched. Right?
Temperatures cannot remain the same. They rise and fall every day.
There are balancing, mitigating factors that keep temperatures within the habitable range for us and our biological friends.
Water vapor in the atmosphere has been acknowledged as a mitigating factor that cannot even be guessed at. I think common sense dictates that more study is needed before we make drastic changes to our economies and standards of living. Technologies must be developed to address energy issues, and I think we have time to consider climate change regardless of what non-scientist alarmists have to say.
Jim Self
Long Bow Road
Summerville