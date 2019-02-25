Ben Franklin stated, “Well done is better than well said.” The last two years of infrastructure talk has accomplished nothing to date. There seems to be no vision of grand schemes that could significantly improve the quality of our lives and environment.
The Eisenhower-era interstate system, in current dollars, cost close to $500 billion.
What new project could have a similar connective impact and simultaneously shorten unproductive travel time, reduce congestion, cut hydrocarbon emissions and reinvigorate city centers?
Intercity high-speed rail is one such large investment with an enduring positive yield. This would also enable us to catch up to the rest of the developed world in this arena.
Despite vast distances between major cities in the United States there are several clusters of metropolitan hubs that could benefit greatly from real high-speed rail.
Instead of driving to airports located miles away from city centers, enduring security screening and flight delays due to weather, we could conveniently travel in comfort from these central city stations. This would also reduce short-haul plane pollution.
Looking to demographics, millennials now account for over 25 percent of our population. They prefer cities to suburbs and subways to driveways. For the first time, U.S. city growth outpaces growth in the suburbs and countryside. Self-driving cars and metro transit services can enable easy access to central rail stations.
Yes, construction costs would be high, but the operational costs would be profitable and sustainable. For those concerned about federal or state government involvement, these trains can be run by private partnership entities just like airlines.
To quote Nelson Mandela, “It’s always seems impossible until it’s done.”
David J. Waldron
Galera Lane
Mount Pleasant