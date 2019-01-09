On Jan. 31, high school students from several South Carolina high schools will gather on the steps of the Statehouse in Columbia to push for a bill that is long overdue. The rally is for Senate Bill 154, an effort to close the “Charleston Loophole,” co-sponsored by Sens. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, and Greg Gregory, R-Lancaster.
A similar bill failed to pass last year despite an outpouring of bipartisan support after the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
Students need to be supported in this effort, whether in person or by lobbying state representatives because gun owners and non-gun owners alike should want to ensure that those buying guns have received proper background checks.
Regardless of where you look, polls show an overwhelming number of Americans believe in universal background checks. But the loudest voices on both sides keep us from taking this step.
The truth is that most gun control supporters don’t want to “take away your guns,” and responsible gun owners genuinely want to prevent malicious purchases.
As Sen. Gregory said about the previous bill, “good and lasting policy is crafted from the center, not the extremes.” The youths with Lowcountry Students for Political Action are leading the way to improve our families’ safety in public places while at the same time not denying anyone their Second Amendment rights.
