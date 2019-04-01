I live in North Charleston and am always amazed at how great of a City Council member we have in Virginia Jamison. She works tirelessly for our community. She is always nice to talk with and she gets results.
I see her picking up litter on the U.S. Highway 52 connector or planting flowers along Greenridge Road.
She is always trying to make North Charleston a better and cleaner city. I wish more people would follow her example. We would have a much better place to live.
So, thank you, Mrs. Jamison. Some of us do notice how much you do.
John Miller
Antler Drive
North Charleston