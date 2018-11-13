Brian Hicks’ Nov. 9 post-election tirade against Katie Arrington was laughable. After characterizing Katie as a venomous, narcissistic, galling, nasty and petty egomaniac, Mr. Hicks laments that there is too much name-calling in politics. Please tell Brian that he and Joe Cunningham won.
There is no reason to cast gratuitous, juvenile aspersions. Katie Arrington is an unbelievably strong, focused, principled, conservative Republican who would have worked closely with President Donald Trump to benefit the Lowcountry. Yes, Mr. Hicks will be disappointed when Joe Cunningham cannot raise taxes, increase regulations or influence offshore drilling policy. But the bright side is that in a couple of years, Mr. Hicks will have the opportunity to write another “authorized” biography, this time, hopefully, for a one-term Joe.
Ed Shafer
South Moss Oak Lane
Charleston