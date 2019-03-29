Once again on March 17, Brian Hicks showed his disdain for anything related to the Save Shem Creek movement. His column on the town’s “finely crafted comprehensive plan” may have had some merit if he would have left a little of his bias in check or shown he had actually taken a few moments to browse those 400 or so pages.
If he would have taken the time to read it, he would know that one of those “hubs” of heavier density is at the foot of the Ravenel Bridge on U.S. Highway 17, which happens to be pretty close to one of those hubs at the bottom of the bridge on Coleman Boulevard at Patriots Point.
The former hub seems to be surprisingly close to the next one up the road at the junction of U.S. 17 and I-526, and the latter is just a hop, skip and a jump from the next at Moultrie Plaza. Forget the development we already have; there’s no recipe for gridlock here.
I applaud the plan for aiming high on affordable housing, something Mr. Hicks seems to think can be accomplished with a wave of a magic wand. Maybe he knows how to bring down land values or is donating millions of his Powerball winnings to build it.
The only real idea for easing traffic in the plan is the tired notion that if you build something big enough with enough “mixed use,” people will be happy to sell their cars and live, work, eat and play in the same place.
If Mr. Hicks had tried to match the comprehensive plan with what residents said they wanted, he might have come to the conclusion that a doorstop is the highest and best use for the plan. Then again, it’s just Hicks being Hicks.
Barry Wolff
Pocahontas Street
Mount Pleasant